Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susan Wilkinson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The patio of MacKenzie's Chop House, downtown Colorado Springs, CO
Related tags
furniture
chair
restaurant
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
patio
outdoors
cafe
cafeteria
building
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new