Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Delp
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of ring on driftwood
Related tags
ring
marriage
engagement
HD Simple Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
crystal
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
chemistry glass
17 photos
· Curated by Orlova Katie
glass
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Love
81 photos
· Curated by Church Support Australia
Love Images
Heart Images
accessory
Gleam
9 photos
· Curated by Yi Jie Ng
gleam
accessory
jewelry