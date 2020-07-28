Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
driftwood
footwear
shoe
tree trunk
evening dress
robe
gown
fashion
skirt
tree stump
Backgrounds
Related collections
Feeling moody
18 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Ho Ho Holidays
517 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Technology
180 photos
· Curated by Vladislav Vologzhin
technology
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers