Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Bardales
@bardales
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX70 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
tree stump
helmet
clothing
apparel
tool
Backgrounds
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
319 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada