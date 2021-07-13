Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aniket Narula
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chandigarh, India
Published
on
July 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reflection
Related tags
chandigarh
india
hand
reflection
rainy day
photography
rainy
monsoon
reflections
fujifilm
finger
puddle
human
People Images & Pictures
stain
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Signs and Type
44 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Cloudy
873 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor