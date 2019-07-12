Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anson Aswat
@ansonaswat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dover Gardens, Christ Church, Barbados
Published
on
July 12, 2019
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
We locals in Barbados call this bird a Peewittler!
Related tags
dover gardens
christ church
barbados
Birds Images
peewittler
Nature Images
fauna
wildlife
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
bee eater
agelaius
blackbird
tree trunk
HD Wood Wallpapers
jay
finch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
A Closer Look
104 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
wing
macro
Animals Images & Pictures
Patterns and Textures
426 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images