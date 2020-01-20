Go to Taksh Doria's profile
@taksh_doria
Download free
person standing on rock formation during daytime
person standing on rock formation during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Girnar, Gujarat
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking