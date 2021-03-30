Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ron Otsu
@image54
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Clouds framed by a dead tree
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
abies
fir
tree trunk
conifer
driftwood
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
At Night
165 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
lines
106 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building