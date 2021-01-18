Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farai Gandiya
@faraixyz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Crete, Greece
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Apple, iPhone SE
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A Cretan Vinyard
Related tags
crete
greece
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
countryside
hill
road
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
political
319 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
white out
95 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images