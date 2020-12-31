Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kevin Bessat
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Published
on
December 31, 2020
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
fir
abies
pine
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
God's Sublime Creation
36 photos · Curated by Alex Kramarevsky
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Landscapes
16 photos · Curated by Adrian Barnes
Landscape Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Photo of the Day (Archive)
1,356 photos · Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers