It is quite unusual and anachronistic to associate classical composers with Hip-Hop and modern life. LEGEND is a fun conceptual project based on the famous tag line "Thug life". These beer cans are a tribute to "Classical Thugs" and we had a lot of fun designing those! These cans have been designed by french creative agency Studio Blackthorns. This project is a part of its 366 Cans Challenge for the year 2020.