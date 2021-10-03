Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Catia Climovich
@catiaclimovich
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Petropavlovsk, Казахстан
Published
29d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
meringue roll on a black desk
Related tags
petropavlovsk
казахстан
meringue roll
delicious desserts
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
confectionery
sweets
whipped cream
dish
meal
icing
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #42: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images