Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Kemp
@jckemp
Download free
Kedleston Hall, Derby, United Kingdom
Published on
May 10, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kedleston Ceiling
Share
Info
Related collections
Architecture
37 photos
· Curated by M M
architecture
building
circle
TEXTURAS
148 photos
· Curated by Egarcia García
textura
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Geometric Patterns Shapes Textures
119 photos
· Curated by Kristance Harlow
shape
HD Geometric Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Related tags
kedleston hall
derby
united kingdom
ornament
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
roof
HD Pattern Wallpapers
fractal
circle
octagon
center
symmetrical
contrast
HQ Background Images
ceiling
Free stock photos