Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claude Potts
@flickrrey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berkeley University of California, Berkeley, United States
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
berkeley university of california
berkeley
united states
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
park
lawn
monument
Tree Images & Pictures
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Little Ones
443 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Fall
148 photos · Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
outdoor