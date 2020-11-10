Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Glen Carrie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
garlic clove
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
garlic
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
garlic
turtle
reptile
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food & Drink
66 photos · Curated by Christina Rann
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant
food
425 photos · Curated by Robin Peterson
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Purple
12 photos · Curated by Judy Mackenzie
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images