Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luna Hu
@hyue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cookie
Christmas Tree Images
biscuit
Food Images & Pictures
icing
cream
dessert
Cake Images
creme
Birthday Cake Images
plant
gingerbread
Backgrounds
Related collections
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
397 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
7 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Methods of Transportation
150 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train