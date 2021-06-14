Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Melissa van Niekerk
@melissa_vanniekerk_2007
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tsavo West, Kenya
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
European Roller sitting on a Branch in Tsavo West
Related tags
kenya
tsavo west
kenyan safari
european bird
kenya bird
tsavo west national park
jay
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
bluebird
bee eater
blue jay
vegetation
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers