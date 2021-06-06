Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sofia Holmberg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The chair
Related tags
chair
outdoors
Nature Images
magical
fairytale
rustic
countryside
furniture
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Foggy Days
109 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Flatlays
95 photos
· Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant