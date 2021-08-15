Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stock Birken
@stockbirken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lübeck, Deutschland
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lübeck
deutschland
lübecker altstadt
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
canal
Nature Images
path
ditch
waterfront
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Health & Fitness
113 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
wellness
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building