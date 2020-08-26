Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Meritt Thomas
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sun shining through the leaf of a Ginkgo Biloba tree.
Related collections
Z
22 photos
· Curated by elle
z
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
nature
94 photos
· Curated by Dionne Dettmer
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Macro
10 photos
· Curated by Meritt Thomas
macro
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Free stock photos