Go to Meritt Thomas's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaf in close up photography
green leaf in close up photography
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Sun shining through the leaf of a Ginkgo Biloba tree.

Related collections

Z
22 photos · Curated by elle
z
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Macro
10 photos · Curated by Meritt Thomas
macro
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking