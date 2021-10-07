Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafayel Yeranosyan
@raf_ayel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Armenia, Armenia
Published
on
October 8, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
armenia
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
Free stock photos
Related collections
Portrait Mode
355 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Zen Desktop
23 photos · Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images