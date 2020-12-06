Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marija Gaba
@gabalima
Download free
Share
Info
Šventoji, Lithuania
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Local gold
Related tags
lithuania
šventoji
amber
Beach Images & Pictures
seaside
sea
macro
sand
rock
Nature Images
natural
Best Stone Pictures & Images
wild
wild nature
HD Black Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Cat Images & Pictures
mammal
Public domain images
Related collections
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers