Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Berkshire, UK
Published on
February 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Path to a church lined with snowdrops
Share
Info
Related collections
Striking Scenes
97 photos
· Curated by Orn Rhy
plant
Book Images & Photos
Food Images & Pictures
hum
4 photos
· Curated by sandra Trujillo
hum
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Churches & antient architecture
353 photos
· Curated by Ebba Amnehagen
church
architecture
building
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
spire
steeple
building
architecture
tower
berkshire
uk
Grass Backgrounds
plant
housing
ground
countryside
ice
cottage
House Images
rural
Public domain images