Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Large red and white barn with silver tin roof
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
building
rural
countryside
farm
barn
Backgrounds
Related collections
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
611 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
sea
outdoor
drone view
Traveling
360 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers