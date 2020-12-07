Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
birch trees
winter forest
birch trees in winter
birch trees macro
trees macro
in the forest
HD Forest Wallpapers
forest macro
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
birch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Creatures
674 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand