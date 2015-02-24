Go to Albert Melu's profile
@calbertmelu
Download free
selective focus photograph of green leafed plant
selective focus photograph of green leafed plant
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green leaf rosettes

Related collections

Karen
29 photos · Curated by Lindsay Logan
karen
plant
flora
Work Ideas
105 photos · Curated by Ken Fleck
work
idea
plant
Nature
70 photos · Curated by Lian Dellasala
Nature Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking