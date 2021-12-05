Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Liliya Kontanistova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 50D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
garland
decorating
decorative
decorhome
garlands
lighting
Light Backgrounds
flare
lightbulb
chandelier
lamp
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Texturiffic
517 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
texturiffic
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos · Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers