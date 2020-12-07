Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Via dei Pettinari, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Via dei Pettinari in Rome, Italy, with the 2020 Christmas lights up
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
via dei pettinari
metropolitan city of rome
HD City Wallpapers
urban
Brown Backgrounds
street
Light Backgrounds
rainy
cobbles
italian
Christmas Images
decorations
festive
old
narrow
city center
xmas
path
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Best of NASA
18 photos
· Curated by NASA
nasa
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting