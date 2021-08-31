Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mario Raj
@chefmariii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bangalore
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
dosa
kaldosa
healthy
dhal
adai
southindian
highprotein
protein
indian
veg
plant
bread
vegetable
pancake
nut
pottery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom