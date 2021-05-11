Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Turgeon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A view of the Statue of Liberty from a distance in Brooklyn
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
park
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
nyc
social distancing
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
brooklyn
HD Ocean Wallpapers
New York Pictures & Images
HD New York City Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
furniture
outdoors
lawn
leisure activities
bench
Free images
Related collections
Home & Productivity
55 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant
Christmas
528 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures