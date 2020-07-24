Go to Chris Hardy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
us flag on pole near trees during daytime
us flag on pole near trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St. Louis, St. Louis, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fly the flag. Finding a symbol of freedom at the Gateway Arch.

Related collections

The Lou
90 photos · Curated by Kirk Thornton
st. louis
building
united state
Beauty
53 photos · Curated by Jodi Vortherms
beauty
outdoor
united state
22 Conference
5 photos · Curated by Darby Louise
building
st. louis
arch
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking