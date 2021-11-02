Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fabian Betto
@fabianbetto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lüderenalp, Langnau im Emmental, Schweiz
Published
on
November 2, 2021
DJI, FC3411
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn in the Emmental (Switzerland)
Related tags
lüderenalp
langnau im emmental
schweiz
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
field
housing
building
countryside
grassland
fir
abies
Landscape Images & Pictures
shelter
rural
HD Scenery Wallpapers
House Images
slope
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
She's a Flower
314 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Backgrounds
237 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Earth and Nature
130 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers