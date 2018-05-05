Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Farber
@farber
Download free
Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, United Kingdom
Published on
May 5, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Collection of craft bread
Share
Info
Related collections
Bakery
68 photos
· Curated by Dan Vidmar
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
NEO
31 photos
· Curated by Olympia Aivazi
neo
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Millstone Bakery
107 photos
· Curated by Nick Rodger
bakery
bread
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
bread
bagel
Food Images & Pictures
chorlton-cum-hardy
manchester
united kingdom
HD Grey Wallpapers
bakery
ring
hole
bokeh
powder
bake
wye bakehouse
craft bakery
artisan
rye ring
Creative Commons images