Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Sustainability
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lupin
Related collections
SiC
49 photos
· Curated by Penny D'Alton
sic
plant
outdoor
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,323 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images
Flowers
34 photos
· Curated by Alessandro Giannini
Flower Images
plant
blossom