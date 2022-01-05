Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carl Beech
@carlfbeech
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wasteland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
united kingdom
building
ruins
abandoned
derelict
architecture
factory
poverty
industrial revolution
old
poor
Nature Images
outdoors
road
vegetation
plant
land
housing
countryside
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Analytics
48 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers