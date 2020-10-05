Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Preeti
@pree_006
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Talking birds
Related tags
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
india
HD Green Wallpapers
finch
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
bee eater
robin
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers