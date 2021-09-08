Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rakesh Sitnoor
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bengaluru
karnataka
india
jars
bakery products
jar cake
Birthday Cake Images
#bakerylife
Cake Images
cake decorating
chocolate cake
cake making
food and drink
desserts
Cake Images
cake slice
cake and coffee
HD Pattern Wallpapers
bakery
bakery shop
Public domain images
Related collections
My Universe
153 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Colours
661 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images