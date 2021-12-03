Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tai Bui
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ho chi minh
vietnam
HD Blue Wallpapers
coffee cup
coding
desk setup
HD MacBook Wallpapers
macbook pro
Apple Images & Photos
HD Samsung Wallpapers
samsung monitor
logitech
Minimalist Backgrounds
setup
setup inspiration
workstation
home office
home decor
code
Coffee Images
Free pictures
Related collections
conceptual
64 photos · Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Urbanismo
2,580 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work