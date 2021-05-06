Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brittney Strange
@heybrit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
SONY, SLT-A58
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rodgersia podophylla
Related tags
leaves background
leaves wallpaper
leave
garden photography
plants in a garden
leaves
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers