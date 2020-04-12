Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kumpula Outdoor Swimming Pool, Allastie, Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
April 12, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Man with a beard in a swimming pool smiling
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kumpula outdoor swimming pool
allastie
helsinki
finland
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
face
human
accessories
sunglasses
accessory
bathing cap
hat
cap
HD Water Wallpapers
beard
swimwear
finger
Free images
Related collections
Piscinas Mundi
67 photos · Curated by Nando Andrade
piscina
pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
People
722 photos · Curated by Becca Jones
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
New WPW
186 photos · Curated by craig reynolds
Sports Images
outdoor
pool