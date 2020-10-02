Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melina Kiefer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
Public domain images
Related collections
farm animals
67 photos
· Curated by Maartje Fleetwood
farm animal
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
friends
390 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
friend
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
sheep for mum
17 photos
· Curated by ása antje mueller
sheep
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures