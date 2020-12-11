Go to Jean Soumet--Dutertre's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black concrete cross with red flag on top
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Street Photography
Paris, France
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

I took this photo during a demonstration in Paris.

Related collections

. . * l i k e i c o n s * . .
75 photos · Curated by Angge D'cecco Zegarra
human
outdoor
clothing
street.
20 photos · Curated by Ark Syil
street
HD Art Wallpapers
wall
Amazing Images.
601 photos · Curated by Johnathan Kaufman
human
urban
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking