Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kirill Kudinov
@honday
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karélia, Russia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Forest path
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karélia
russia
path
HD Forest Wallpapers
stairs
handrail
banister
bridge
building
outdoors
walkway
garden
arbour
vegetation
plant
railing
Nature Images
interior design
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
438 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
Underwater
254 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Churches
207 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building