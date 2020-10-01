Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jasmin Egger
@vitya_photography
Download free
Share
Info
Zürich, Schweiz
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
creme
dessert
cream
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
zürich
schweiz
confectionery
sweets
Apple Images & Photos
coconut
candle
HD Red Wallpapers
foodporn
yogurt
Public domain images