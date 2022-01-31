Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tim Dahlin
@futopisk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sverige
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stockholm
sverige
furniture
cupboard
closet
door
cabinet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fruits & Vegetables
111 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
iSee
68 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Shadow Play
67 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human