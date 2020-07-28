Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roihan Haidar
@akuro_i
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Mojogedang, Karanganyar Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
July 28, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Riding at the mountain
Related tags
indonesia
mojogedang
karanganyar regency
central java
ride
yamaha xs650
ride hard
machine
riding
motocustom
adventure
mountaind
custom
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
human
People Images & Pictures
vehicle
transportation
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
Free pictures
Related collections
yellow
125 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Yoga mindfulness
65 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds