Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandra Sapozhnikova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Altai Republic, Россия
Published
on
May 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red cow at the mountains
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
altai republic
россия
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
Nature Images
field
Mountain Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
sunny day
cow walking
Landscape Images & Pictures
nature landscape
altay
altayskiy kray
wild
red cow
sunny
yellow field
cow stand
HD Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
This is My Song
78 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
song
Music Images & Pictures
hand
Snow, Ice, and Winter
709 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures