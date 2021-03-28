Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gayatri Malhotra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Washington D.C., DC, USA
Published
on
March 28, 2021
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
We are Daughters of Farmers
Related tags
washington d.c.
dc
usa
protest
india farmer protest
punjabi
human rights
rights
we support farmers
no farmers no food
indian farmers rights
stand with farmers
kisan rights
stand with kisan
stand with the farmers
human rights violation
violation
indian government
protestors
farmer protesting
Free pictures
Related collections
Negative Space For Lettering
169 photos
· Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
NYC
479 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
Dark Portraits
830 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers