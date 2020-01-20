Go to Henning Stein's profile
@henningstein
Download free
white and gray concrete building under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
white and gray concrete building under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lausanne, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Roof architecture of the Olympic museum in Launsanne, Switzerland.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking