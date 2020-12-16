Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
brown bare trees near brown concrete building during daytime
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Dayton, OH

